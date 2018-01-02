Uriadovy Kurier publishes resolutions adopted to implement medical reform

The Uriadovy Kurier newspaper published on December 30, 2017 a number of resolutions adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers for the implementation of medical reform.

In particular, the newspaper published decrees on the supervisory board of the health care institution and amendments to the standard form of the contract with the head of the state and municipal health care institutions, on the approval of the procedure for using the funds provided for training and improving the qualifications of individuals for providing home health care, and treatment abroad.

In addition, the Uriadovy Kurier published an updated National List of Essential Medicines and an updated list of international non-proprietary names (INN) of drugs included in the reimbursement program for the cost of medicines.

Also, the newspaper published a methodology for calculating the cost of medical services and changes to the list of medicines that are procured for state budget funds in 2016 to carry out the supplementation of medicines and medical products to the funds saved by international organizations.

As reported, at a government meeting on December 28, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved about 20 regulations required to launch a medical reform. In particular, it approved the provision on the National Health Service, which will be established before the end of the first half of 2018 and will start working in July.

In addition, during the meeting, with the reservation to finalize within one day, the methodology for calculating the cost of medical care services, the procedure for holding a competition for occupying the position of the head of state/municipal institutions, the provision on the supervisory board of the health care institution, as well as changes to the standard contract with the heads of health facilities were approved.