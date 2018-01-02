Moldovan speaker to temporarily perform presidential duties

Moldovan parliamentary Chairperson Andrian Candu has confirmed that he would temporarily perform presidential duties and would appoint new government ministers.

"As a guarantor of the Constitution, the Constitutional Court today offered a solution to the institutional blockade that President Igor Dodon has imposed by deciding to ignore the constitutional provisions. As an acting president, I will sign decrees on appointments of new ministers and will conduct their swearing-in ceremony," the parliamentary press service quoted Candu as saying on Tuesday.

The press service did not say when the decrees are going to be signed and the new ministers sworn in, saying this would be announced later, as the speaker and most of other public officials are currently on vacation.

Interfax has learned from its sources that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on Friday, January 5.

It had been reported earlier that the Moldovan Constitutional Court had temporarily suspended President Dodon from performing his duties in order to unblock the process of appointing new government members. The Constitutional Court delegated the right to endorse the appointments to the parliamentary chairperson or to the prime minister.