Facts

17:11 02.01.2018

Moldovan speaker to temporarily perform presidential duties

Moldovan speaker to temporarily perform presidential duties

Moldovan parliamentary Chairperson Andrian Candu has confirmed that he would temporarily perform presidential duties and would appoint new government ministers.

"As a guarantor of the Constitution, the Constitutional Court today offered a solution to the institutional blockade that President Igor Dodon has imposed by deciding to ignore the constitutional provisions. As an acting president, I will sign decrees on appointments of new ministers and will conduct their swearing-in ceremony," the parliamentary press service quoted Candu as saying on Tuesday.

The press service did not say when the decrees are going to be signed and the new ministers sworn in, saying this would be announced later, as the speaker and most of other public officials are currently on vacation.

Interfax has learned from its sources that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on Friday, January 5.

It had been reported earlier that the Moldovan Constitutional Court had temporarily suspended President Dodon from performing his duties in order to unblock the process of appointing new government members. The Constitutional Court delegated the right to endorse the appointments to the parliamentary chairperson or to the prime minister.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Moldovan Constitutional Court suspends President Dodon's powers

Ukrainian president, Moldovan PM discuss bilateral cooperation, regional security

Court in Moldova to consider extradition of Judge Chaus after Moldovan president decides on asylum

Second round of Moldovan presidential election respected fundamental freedoms

Dodon wins Moldovan presidential election - results of 100% ballot counting

Moldovan PM confident about signing deal with IMF soon

Moldovan PM: No reasons for govt's resignation

Moldovan defense minister demands explanation for Russian military attache's presence at parade in Transdniestria

Moldovan, Transdniestrian leaders may meet soon in Bavaria, says Ukraine's ambassador

LATEST

Poroshenko expects deliveries of lethal weapons from U.S. in 2018

Militants fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Donetsk region on Tuesday using infantry armament and mortars

Ukrainian, German foreign ministers to hold talks in Kyiv, visit Donbas on Jan 3-4

Over 300 militants exposed by police in Donetsk region in 2017

Suspects named in Malaysian airliner crash to be named after being notified of suspicion – Yenin

Uriadovy Kurier publishes resolutions adopted to implement medical reform

National pecuniary appraisal of farmland to be carried out in Ukraine in 2018

Ukraine to finance improvement of three state highways by UAH 2 bln due to future special confiscation

U.S. Embassy in Kyiv calls to find and punish activist Nozdrovska's killers

Kyiv regional police chief agrees to formation of citizens' action group to probe Nozdrovska's murder

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА