16:56 02.01.2018

National pecuniary appraisal of farmland to be carried out in Ukraine in 2018

National pecuniary appraisal of farmland will be carried out in 2018, according to the law on the national budget of Ukraine for 2018 published in the Holos Ukrainy newspaper.

The appraisal will be carried out using budget funds.

The State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre approves technical documents for conducting farmland pecuniary appraisal.

The authority before February 1, 2018 is to present information on pecuniary appraisal of land parcels as of February 1, 2018 to the State Fiscal Service. The State Fiscal Service will publish this information on its website.

The pecuniary appraisal of farmland would not change in 2018, as the indexation coefficient is 1.

The State Fiscal Service is to publish the approved pecuniary appraisal of farmland for next year before July 15 on its official website.

