Facts

16:29 02.01.2018

Ukraine to finance improvement of three state highways by UAH 2 bln due to future special confiscation

Ukraine to finance improvement of three state highways by UAH 2 bln due to future special confiscation

Ukraine in 2018 will allocate UAH 2 billion to improve the condition of the three highways due to proceeds from the upcoming special confiscation.

This is stated in the law "On the State Budget for 2018", the text of which is published in the "Voice of Ukraine" magazine.

So, at the expense of these funds, UAH 800 million will be allocated for the Dnipro-Tsarychanka-Kobeliaky-Reshetylivka road and the Kharkiv-Okhtyrka road, and UAH 400 million will be allocated for the Zhytomyr-Chernivtsi road.

According to the law, UAH 1.2 billion, UAH 1.2 billion and UAH 600 million respectively will be allocated for these roads in 2018 from the state road fund.

Thus, the total amount that is planned to be used to improve the condition of the three highways from these sources is UAH 5 billion.

As reported, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko announced in early 2018 a special confiscation of another UAH 5 billion of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his cronies.

"We have a special plan to confiscate another UAH 5 billion. So, early next year, we will conduct this special confiscation, and I hope that this time the government will be more organized, and we will help start a number of criminal proceedings for negligence on those who took means, and could not bring them to people," he said.

Lutsenko noted that only UAH 5 billion had been used from the UAH 22 billion of previously confiscated funds, which were distributed in June, as of December 1.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

LATEST

Poroshenko expects deliveries of lethal weapons from U.S. in 2018

Militants fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Donetsk region on Tuesday using infantry armament and mortars

Ukrainian, German foreign ministers to hold talks in Kyiv, visit Donbas on Jan 3-4

Over 300 militants exposed by police in Donetsk region in 2017

Suspects named in Malaysian airliner crash to be named after being notified of suspicion – Yenin

Uriadovy Kurier publishes resolutions adopted to implement medical reform

Moldovan speaker to temporarily perform presidential duties

Moldovan Constitutional Court suspends President Dodon's powers

National pecuniary appraisal of farmland to be carried out in Ukraine in 2018

U.S. Embassy in Kyiv calls to find and punish activist Nozdrovska's killers

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА