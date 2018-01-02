Ukraine to finance improvement of three state highways by UAH 2 bln due to future special confiscation

Ukraine in 2018 will allocate UAH 2 billion to improve the condition of the three highways due to proceeds from the upcoming special confiscation.

This is stated in the law "On the State Budget for 2018", the text of which is published in the "Voice of Ukraine" magazine.

So, at the expense of these funds, UAH 800 million will be allocated for the Dnipro-Tsarychanka-Kobeliaky-Reshetylivka road and the Kharkiv-Okhtyrka road, and UAH 400 million will be allocated for the Zhytomyr-Chernivtsi road.

According to the law, UAH 1.2 billion, UAH 1.2 billion and UAH 600 million respectively will be allocated for these roads in 2018 from the state road fund.

Thus, the total amount that is planned to be used to improve the condition of the three highways from these sources is UAH 5 billion.

As reported, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko announced in early 2018 a special confiscation of another UAH 5 billion of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his cronies.

"We have a special plan to confiscate another UAH 5 billion. So, early next year, we will conduct this special confiscation, and I hope that this time the government will be more organized, and we will help start a number of criminal proceedings for negligence on those who took means, and could not bring them to people," he said.

Lutsenko noted that only UAH 5 billion had been used from the UAH 22 billion of previously confiscated funds, which were distributed in June, as of December 1.