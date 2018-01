U.S. Embassy in Kyiv calls to find and punish activist Nozdrovska's killers

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine is shocked by the murder of Ukrainian activist Iryna Nozdrovska and calls to bring those responsible to justice.

"Shocked and saddened by the death of activist Iryna #Nozdrovska. We offer our deepest condolences to her friends and family," the embassy said on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Those responsible must be brought to #justice," the embassy tweeted.