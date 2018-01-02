Facts

16:27 02.01.2018

Kyiv regional police chief agrees to formation of citizens' action group to probe Nozdrovska's murder

Kyiv regional police chief agrees to formation of citizens' action group to probe Nozdrovska's murder

Kyiv police chief Dmyto Tsenov has conceded to formation of a citizens' action group of members of the public who demand a proper inquiry into the murder of lawyer Iryna Nozdrovska.

"I agree to work with you as a public," Tsenov said at a rally with a request to find Nozdrovska's killers, which was held near Kyiv Police Headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

In turn, some participants of the rally started to put forward their candidatures and support the candidatures of other people who could join the group.

Earlier during the rally, the protesters demanded the formation of an investigative team, in particular, with the involvement of operative investigators from Kyiv, and interrogate those who repeatedly threatened Nozdrovska.

Tsenov said that this case is on his personal control.

"I report regularly to the head of the National Police, the acting minister... So far, the operative investigative group has already been approved. I invite you today at 8 pm after the hearing, and I'll talk with you. I will be in Vyshgorod," the regional police told the activists.

As reported, human rights activist and lawyer Nozdrovska disappeared at the end of 2017 and was found dead in a river in Vyshgorod district, Kyiv region, on January 1. Her body was sent to a forensic medical examination. The police have opened a criminal proceeding on counts of deliberate murder.

Bloc of Petro Poroshenko MP Mustafa Nayyem said that Nozdrovska for a long time sought a verdict for the murderer of her sister, Svitlana, who was killed in a road accident in September 2015.

"The woman was knocked down by a drunk driver, the nephew of the chairman of Vyshgorod District Court, Dmytro Rossoshansky. Despite the obvious nature of the crime, relatives sought justice for more than two years. Lawyer Iryna Nozdrovska personally oversaw the case, spoke in court, and due to this she repeatedly received threats from the defendant and his relatives," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"In June last year, she managed to achieve justice. Rossoshansky was sentenced to seven years in prison. On December 27, the court heard an appeal. The court rejected an appeal lodged by the killer's lawyers, sent the case to a trial court and extended the defendant's arrest for 60 days. The father of the accused threatened Iryna: 'You will end badly.' And two days later, on Friday, December 29, Iryna disappeared," Nayyem said.

Vitaliy Serheyev, a former fiancé of Nozdrovska, was interrogated as a witness as part of the investigation. According to him, he last saw Nozdrovska in August 2017.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Lawyer Nozdrovska's murder a challenge to state – foreign minister

LATEST

Poroshenko expects deliveries of lethal weapons from U.S. in 2018

Militants fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Donetsk region on Tuesday using infantry armament and mortars

Ukrainian, German foreign ministers to hold talks in Kyiv, visit Donbas on Jan 3-4

Over 300 militants exposed by police in Donetsk region in 2017

Suspects named in Malaysian airliner crash to be named after being notified of suspicion – Yenin

Uriadovy Kurier publishes resolutions adopted to implement medical reform

Moldovan speaker to temporarily perform presidential duties

Moldovan Constitutional Court suspends President Dodon's powers

National pecuniary appraisal of farmland to be carried out in Ukraine in 2018

Ukraine to finance improvement of three state highways by UAH 2 bln due to future special confiscation

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА