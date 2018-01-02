Kyiv regional police chief agrees to formation of citizens' action group to probe Nozdrovska's murder

Kyiv police chief Dmyto Tsenov has conceded to formation of a citizens' action group of members of the public who demand a proper inquiry into the murder of lawyer Iryna Nozdrovska.

"I agree to work with you as a public," Tsenov said at a rally with a request to find Nozdrovska's killers, which was held near Kyiv Police Headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

In turn, some participants of the rally started to put forward their candidatures and support the candidatures of other people who could join the group.

Earlier during the rally, the protesters demanded the formation of an investigative team, in particular, with the involvement of operative investigators from Kyiv, and interrogate those who repeatedly threatened Nozdrovska.

Tsenov said that this case is on his personal control.

"I report regularly to the head of the National Police, the acting minister... So far, the operative investigative group has already been approved. I invite you today at 8 pm after the hearing, and I'll talk with you. I will be in Vyshgorod," the regional police told the activists.

As reported, human rights activist and lawyer Nozdrovska disappeared at the end of 2017 and was found dead in a river in Vyshgorod district, Kyiv region, on January 1. Her body was sent to a forensic medical examination. The police have opened a criminal proceeding on counts of deliberate murder.

Bloc of Petro Poroshenko MP Mustafa Nayyem said that Nozdrovska for a long time sought a verdict for the murderer of her sister, Svitlana, who was killed in a road accident in September 2015.

"The woman was knocked down by a drunk driver, the nephew of the chairman of Vyshgorod District Court, Dmytro Rossoshansky. Despite the obvious nature of the crime, relatives sought justice for more than two years. Lawyer Iryna Nozdrovska personally oversaw the case, spoke in court, and due to this she repeatedly received threats from the defendant and his relatives," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"In June last year, she managed to achieve justice. Rossoshansky was sentenced to seven years in prison. On December 27, the court heard an appeal. The court rejected an appeal lodged by the killer's lawyers, sent the case to a trial court and extended the defendant's arrest for 60 days. The father of the accused threatened Iryna: 'You will end badly.' And two days later, on Friday, December 29, Iryna disappeared," Nayyem said.

Vitaliy Serheyev, a former fiancé of Nozdrovska, was interrogated as a witness as part of the investigation. According to him, he last saw Nozdrovska in August 2017.