Facts

17:19 30.12.2017

Poroshenko orders Kyiv's reps in TCG to immediately organize talks on detainee exchange

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has instructed Kyiv's representatives in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to immediately organize talks on the next round of the exchange of Ukrainian detainees.

"Another thing that requires our common efforts is to ensure the release of those guys who stayed there. I have already ordered my advisers and representatives in the Trilateral Contact Group to immediately organize a meeting... And I want to say that we will have the first meeting on [January] 10 so that we did not stop on this wave, because I feel how hard it is for them now," he said in Kyiv on Saturday, while visiting at the main military clinical hospital the Ukrainian servicemen freed from occupied Donbas.

The president also asked the freed servicemen to write letters to their friends who are still held captive and maintain contact with their families.

"If you had friends there, write letters to them, pass them to the doctor. I will try to pass [the letters] to them on [January] 10 when I go there. They will be pleased," Poroshenko said.

He also wrote on his page on Facebook that the best doctors provide medical treatment to 24 freed persons.

"The government is working on the preparation of a package of social assistance to them and their families. The regional administrations were also instructed to urgently help solve social and domestic issues," Poroshenko wrote, thanking the liberated Ukrainians "for courage and strength of spirit, and their families for trust."

