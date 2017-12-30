Klitschko to present Kyiv's draft general plan in 2018

Kyiv authorities will present the city's draft general plan in 2018, Head of Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klichko has said.

"We are now preparing to present the capital's general plan to the public. Every resident of Kyiv will be able to see how his or her district or neighborhood will develop, and what is planned to be built," the city administration's press service quoted him as saying on the NewsOne television channel on Saturday.

According to Klitschko, it is necessary to put an end to chaotic construction in the capital. In addition, it is necessary to introduce a practice when social infrastructure is built simultaneously with residential houses, in particular, schools, kindergartens, and medical institutions.

"This should be a strategic plan for the development of our city. Of course, we will not approve it without public discussion," he said.