Russia wants Ukraine to be part of large Russian orbit – Volker

Russia wants to retain its influence over Ukraine in the context of the ideology of a large Slavic family and make Kyiv part of a large Russian orbit, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker has said.

I think that Russia wants Ukraine to be part of a large Russian orbit, part of a large Slavic family, have good relations with Russia and a government friendly to Russia. The Ukrainian government is now more skeptical about Russia, more nationalistic and pro-Western than ever, Volker said in an interview with the Echo of Moscow radio station on Friday, December 29.

At the same time, he said that a similar attitude was now being strengthened in the younger generation of Ukrainians who see Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the violence coming from this invasion. He said it was up to Russia to decide in what its interest was, but it did not work yet.

According to him, Russia's goal with regard to Ukraine remains the same, but its tactics should change.

The occupation of territory does not work. Of course, Russia will fight for the hearts and minds of Ukrainians for a long time, and this should not surprise anyone, but this should happen on a legal basis, not when Russia invades Ukraine and seizes its territory, Volker said.

He also noted that Washington wants to see the restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as the restoration of security and protection for all Ukrainians, regardless of nationality, ethnicity or religion.

Volker said that the United States, even with the implementation of the Minsk agreements, is ready to lift sanctions against Russia only partially.

Sanctions, both European and American, fall into different categories. There are sanctions imposed for annexation of Crimea. There are sanctions imposed later for invasion of Donbas. There are sanctions within the Magnitsky Law. There are sanctions for Russia's interference in U.S. elections. All these are different groups of sanctions. The most severe sanctions were imposed on Russia for non-compliance with the Minsk agreements, and if Russia had got out of Donbas, the provisions of the Minsk agreements had been applied, and we had seen the restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty, these sanctions would have been lifted, Volker said.

While commenting on illegal annexation of Crimea, Volker stated that Washington would never recognize it.

We will not recognize the seizure of Crimea by Russia, its annexation... With Crimea, I think, we will have a long period of disagreement over its status, he said.