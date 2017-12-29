Facts

18:58 29.12.2017

U.S. 'Minsk sanctions' against Russia could be lifted if Ukraine's sovereignty is restored – Volker

U.S. sanctions against Russia over the non-compliance with the Minsk agreements would have been lifted if Ukrainian sovereignty had been restored and Minsk agreements had been implemented, U.S. State Department spokesman Kurt Volker has said.

The most severe sanctions were imposed on Russia for non-compliance with the Minsk agreements, and if Russia had withdrawn its forces from Donbas and the provisions of the Minsk agreements had been observed, and we would see the restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty, then these sanctions would have been lifted, he said in an interview with the 'Echo of Moscow' radio station.

According to Volker, different groups of sanctions were applied to Russia. There are sanctions imposed for the annexation of Crimea, there are sanctions imposed later for the invasion of Donbas, there are sanctions under the Magnitsky law. There are sanctions for Russia's interference in the U.S. elections, and these are all different groups of sanctions, he explained.

Volker clarified that the military operation in Donbas costs Russia sanctions, international reputation, military costs, human losses.

Washington really wants Russia to change the assessment of the situation and leave eastern Ukraine. The U.S. would like to see peace and security in the region, so that people start live a normal life and forced migrants return home. This would be the best outcome for all, the diplomat added.

