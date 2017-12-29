Facts

Saakashvili's defense team says recordings expertise 'falsified'

Digital forensic expertise of recordings purporting to contain the voices belonging to former Georgia President and Movement of New Forces leader Mikheil Saakashvili and disgraced Ukrainian businessman Serhiy Kurchenko was falsified, Saakashvili's lawyer Ruslan Chornolutsky has said.

"Saakashvili has never made the acquaintance to Kurchenko or spoken with him. Our position is clear. We believe all these recordings, all these voices were falsified. And it is clear that the state institute of expertise controlled by Ukraine's SBU Security Service could not have sponsored a forensic examination of the recordings without concluding otherwise," he told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday.

The lawyer said he does not understand how the press secretary of the chief of Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) Larysa Sarhan was able to publicize information about the results of the expertise, because they are part of the PGO's pretrial investigation.

"She did not have access to the recordings and it is highly unlikely she could have access. Therefore it is necessary to figure where information about this so-called expertise comes from," the lawyer said.

