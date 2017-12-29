Economic counter-intelligence functions to remain under SBU after National Bureau of Financial Security created – Hrytsak

Head of Ukraine's SBU Security Service Vasyl Hrytsak has said economic counter-intelligence operations would remain the job of Ukraine's special services following the creation of Ukraine's National Bureau of Financial Security (NBFS).

"If a law is adopted for creating the NBFS, of course, some grants of authority will be transferred. But I am certain that matters relating to protecting critical infrastructure will remain the responsibility of the SBU, that is economic counter-intelligence work," Hrytsak told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency in an exclusive interview.

The SBU chief said his agency is distancing itself as far as possible now from documenting economic crimes, because other state agencies are engaged in this task.

"We are interested in issues, such as the condition of Kyiv hydroelectric power plant, the quality of fuel rods for atomic power plants. This is the task of economic counter-intelligence," he said.