Twenty-seven cases on Maidan events sent to courts in 2017

Twenty-seven criminal proceedings related to the events on the Maidan in 2013-2014 were transferred to the Ukrainian courts in 2017, 33 persons were served with notices of suspicion, and 91 people were placed on the wanted list, the head of the department for special investigations of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO), Serhiy Horbatiuk, has said.

"Our department has sent to the courts the proceedings on 21 people. Other bodies transferred proceedings on [six] others. That is, 27 completed cases were submitted to court in 2017. In the same year, 33 more people were notified of suspicion. These are 18 employees of the internal affairs bodies, three prosecutors, 11 hired thugs, and a court employee," Horbatiuk said in an interview with the Tyzhden weekly, when asked how many Maidan-related cases were transferred to the courts in 2017.

According to him, 26 investigators, 16 prosecutors and 16 judges were informed of suspicion for crimes on the Maidan.

"Indictments were sent to the courts on 13 judges, 21 investigators and 12 prosecutors, but there is not a single guilty verdict," Horbatiuk said.

"Now 91 people are on the wanted list if the issue concerns cases investigated by our department. We are investigating over 100 criminal proceedings. These are more than 3,400 episodes of criminal acts that were united into these proceedings," he said.