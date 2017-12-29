Facts

11:37 29.12.2017

Twenty-seven cases on Maidan events sent to courts in 2017

Twenty-seven cases on Maidan events sent to courts in 2017

Twenty-seven criminal proceedings related to the events on the Maidan in 2013-2014 were transferred to the Ukrainian courts in 2017, 33 persons were served with notices of suspicion, and 91 people were placed on the wanted list, the head of the department for special investigations of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO), Serhiy Horbatiuk, has said.

"Our department has sent to the courts the proceedings on 21 people. Other bodies transferred proceedings on [six] others. That is, 27 completed cases were submitted to court in 2017. In the same year, 33 more people were notified of suspicion. These are 18 employees of the internal affairs bodies, three prosecutors, 11 hired thugs, and a court employee," Horbatiuk said in an interview with the Tyzhden weekly, when asked how many Maidan-related cases were transferred to the courts in 2017.

According to him, 26 investigators, 16 prosecutors and 16 judges were informed of suspicion for crimes on the Maidan.

"Indictments were sent to the courts on 13 judges, 21 investigators and 12 prosecutors, but there is not a single guilty verdict," Horbatiuk said.

"Now 91 people are on the wanted list if the issue concerns cases investigated by our department. We are investigating over 100 criminal proceedings. These are more than 3,400 episodes of criminal acts that were united into these proceedings," he said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

PGO files appeal against verdict in case of journalist Veremiy murder

Examination confirms authenticity of talks between Saakashvili and Kurchenko

SAPO closes case against MP Dovhy

Kyiv to confiscate another UAH 5 bln from Yanukovych, his entourage early next year

PGO sees finance minister's demand for Lutsenko's resignation as desire to avoid liability for tax evasion

Almost 80 people, including 49 Russians, called to account over Russian aggression

PGO extends extradition check on Russian suspect in Forbes editor's death - Yenin

PGO sends Kaskiv case to court

Kaskiv studied investigation materials, his case should be sent to court – PGO chief

Lutsenko hopes for special confiscation of at least UAH 5 bln from Yanukovych's entourage next year

LATEST

VolWest Group opens first SPAR store in Lutsk

Poroshenko intends to initiate legislative changes ensuring continuity of trial

Saakashvili's defense team says recordings expertise 'falsified'

Economic counter-intelligence functions to remain under SBU after National Bureau of Financial Security created – Hrytsak

SBU ceases activities of nearly 400 administrators of anti-Ukrainian Internet resources in 2017

Ukraine to prepare human rights education program for Ukrainian schoolchildren, students

President signs decrees on creation of district courts

SAPO to hire four new prosecutors on competitive basis – Kholodnytsky

Alleged Russian spy Yezhov did not have access to information 'for official use'

Hacker attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure information systems originate from Russia - SBU chief

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА