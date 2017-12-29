Alleged Russian spy Yezhov did not have access to information 'for official use'

Stanislav Yezhov, an interpreter of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman suspected of cooperating with the Russian special services, did not work with information "for official use," the Cabinet of Ministers has said in response to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to the secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yezhov was dismissed as deputy head of the prime minister's protocol department on December 21.

The pose occupied by Yezhov did not envisage access to state secrets, and it was not granted to Yezhov.

"According to the protocol [department] of the prime minister of Ukraine, while holding the post, Yezhov was not tasked with processing documents with the stamp 'for official use,'" the reply to the request says.

As reported, on December 20, counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed an official from the Ukrainian Cabinet's secretariat for activities in the interests of the aggressor country's special services.

"Law enforcement agents found that the official had been recruited by the Russian special services during an extensive trip abroad. The SBU agents documented that the official followed Russian supervisors' instructions and collected information about the Ukrainian government's activities, using special equipment," the SBU's press center reported.

The collected information was delivered to his supervisors via electronic communications channels.

The detainee was informed of the suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason), which foresees a measure of restraint in the form of detention, with no alternative.

Yezhov repeatedly served as a personal interpreter for the prime minister at various international meetings and during foreign trips.

Earlier, he worked at Ukraine's Embassy in the United States, as well as in the Presidential Administration of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the SBU, the detainee collected information about foreign trips of the Ukrainian prime minister on the instructions of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and his activity is not qualified as espionage.

Yezhov's wife, Yulia Miroshnikova, has Russian citizenship.