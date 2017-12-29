Facts

12:45 29.12.2017

Hacker attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure information systems originate from Russia - SBU chief

Hacker attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure information systems originate from Russia - SBU chief

The SBU Security Service of Ukraine has established that the latest hacker attacks on government and infrastructural information systems in the fall of 2017 originated from Russia, SBU chief Vasyl Hrytsak has said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Hrytsak mentioned a massive phishing email attack this autumn on official e-mail addresses of central government agencies that contained malicious software to steal vulnerable information.

"The SBU agents have established that after the malicious program was opened, a mechanism for complete remote management of an infected computer was initiated. In particular, we found out that after infecting, the client part of the DarkTrack hacking software got connected with server equipment with Russian IP addresses. Virtually, Kremlin-controlled Russian hackers could have had an opportunity to covertly and remotely administer Ukrainian web resources and tap them to get information," Hrytsak said.

The SBU also recorded cyber attacks organized by the special services of the Russian Federation with the use of two varieties of the PSCrypt-type virus.

Hackers sent out files to regional facilities of critical infrastructure with ransomware that encrypts information systems.

"Ransomware got activated after the launch of the application, it encrypted the contents of hard drives and placed an announcement on the desktop about the need to pay for decryption through anonymous electronic accounts, and in most cases these phishing emails came through Russian mail servers," he said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Economic counter-intelligence functions to remain under SBU after National Bureau of Financial Security created – Hrytsak

SBU ceases activities of nearly 400 administrators of anti-Ukrainian Internet resources in 2017

Ukraine did not transfer witness in case on MH17 tragedy to occupied Donbas – Hrytsak

Saakashvili not to come for questioning to SBU on Tuesday

Ukrainian premier's interpreter suspected of high treason arrested for two months

Yezhov not cleared for secret information, was under SBU surveillance – Groysman

Saakashvili to visit SBU for questioning on Dec 26

Ukrainian Security Service says identifies second Russian spy

Groysman's interpreter collected information on instructions of Russian intelligence

Saakashvili cannot come to SBU for interrogation on Dec 22 due to court session

LATEST

VolWest Group opens first SPAR store in Lutsk

Poroshenko intends to initiate legislative changes ensuring continuity of trial

Saakashvili's defense team says recordings expertise 'falsified'

PGO files appeal against verdict in case of journalist Veremiy murder

Ukraine to prepare human rights education program for Ukrainian schoolchildren, students

President signs decrees on creation of district courts

SAPO to hire four new prosecutors on competitive basis – Kholodnytsky

Examination confirms authenticity of talks between Saakashvili and Kurchenko

Alleged Russian spy Yezhov did not have access to information 'for official use'

Twenty-seven cases on Maidan events sent to courts in 2017

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА