Twenty-four servicemen freed from occupied Donbas undergoing rehabilitation at military hospital

Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Speaker Iryna Gerashchenko, who represents Ukraine in the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group, has said, citing medical data, that 24 servicemen released from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are currently undergoing rehabilitation at a military hospital, and 41 more people at a hospital of the State Affairs Department.

"The heads of medical institutions informed me that to date 24 ex-hostage servicemen are undergoing medical examination and rehabilitation at a military hospital, and 41 more (among them civilians and military) are at a hospital of the State Affairs Department," she wrote on her Facebook page in Friday.

According to Gerashchenko, all will be provided with the necessary medical assistance, in particular, dental services.

In addition, she recalled that the Ukrainian Social Policy Ministry was working on all technical details, and in the near future, those released from captivity would receive one-time cash assistance.

"A team of psychologists led by Vadym Svyrydenko is also actively working with those liberated and their families," Gerashchenko added.

"Meanwhile, we are working to implement the second stage of the release as soon as possible," she said.

As reported, 74 Ukrainians held in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions were released on December 27.

Early on December 28, the main military clinical hospital in Kyiv received 24 Ukrainian soldiers released from occupied Donbas.