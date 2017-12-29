Avakov intends to create new state system of helicopter rescue service in 2018

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov plans in 2018 to complete the changes in the criminal police and create a new state system of helicopter rescue service.

"As a minister, I have a lot of specific tasks in 2018: from changes in the criminal police and a full, 100% implementation of the service center doctrine instead of interregional registration and examination department of the State Road Safety Inspectorate - to the creation (this is an innovation) of the new state helicopter rescue and emergency response system," the minister said to the weekly 'Mirror of the Week. Ukraine' answering the question "What is the main task to be solved in the next 12 months? What kind of miracle do we expect from the Year of the Dog?"

As for the miracle in the new year, the interior minister described it like this: "I turn on the TV, and there the president of my country speaks with New Year's address and speaks about the need for constitutional changes and removal of the dualism of power as a basis for management dysfunction and corruption risks ... I would like such a miracle."

Avakov said that before the presidential and parliamentary elections due to be held in Ukraine in 2019, "the window of opportunities and sound strategies will have been closed."

"While we have time, it is important not to miss the chance and implement the realistic possible strategies for the country's development - by consolidating the Ukrainian super activists and the Ukrainian elite. One cannot waste the chance for personal projects and ambitions once again. We would like everyone in his place to do what he should, no matter how hard it is," the minister said.