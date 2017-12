Four humanitarian trucks crossed into the Donbas territories uncontrolled by Kyiv through the Novotroitske checkpoint in Donetsk region on Thursday morning, the State Border Service of Ukraine said in a statement.

The trucks are carrying over 73.3 tonnes of food, hygiene products, and office equipment with a weight exceeding, which are donated by the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the statement said.