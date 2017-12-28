SAPO closes case against MP Dovhy

Ukraine's Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has closed a criminal case involving Verkhovna Rada deputy Oles Dovhiy (Will of the People group), the Kyiv-based e-zine Ukrayinska Pravda has reported, citing a source in Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

According the article, SAPO closed the case due to lack of evidence.

As earlier reported, on September 22, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) chief Yuriy Lutsenko signed a notice of suspicion for Dovhy.

Lutsenko said Dovhy was a suspect in a criminal case on the illegal allocation by Kyiv City Council of a 100-hectare land plot in the Zhukov Island wildlife sanctuary on the southern outskirts of Kyiv in 2005 and may be prosecuted under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code (abuse of power and office).

Ukraine's Parliament on July 11, 2017, granted the PGO request to bring criminal charges against Dovhy, who asked colleagues in the Rada to remove his immunity from prosecution.

On July 14, head of Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Nazar Kholodnytsky said investigatory actions involving Dovhy were underway.

In August, National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine chief Artem Sytnyk said suspicion of Dovhy had not yet been agreed upon.