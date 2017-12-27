Facts

18:43 27.12.2017

We'll do our best to provide necessary assistance to families of Ukrainians released from captivity – Groysman

We'll do our best to provide necessary assistance to families of Ukrainians released from captivity – Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has called the "good news" the completion of the process of releasing the Ukrainians held in the ORLDO and assured that the authorities would do everything necessary to provide the necessary assistance to the families of the liberated people.

"Good news! The process of releasing the prisoners has just ended. And our guys are already on their way home. We will do our best to provide the necessary assistance to the families of Ukrainians released from captivity," Groysman wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday night.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Groysman invites Polish PM to visit Ukraine

Groysman seeks dismissal of Ukroboronprom head for wage debts at Mykolaiv shipyard

Relations with Canada very important for Ukraine, especially in context of Ottawa's presidency in G7 - Groysman

Relations with Canada very important for Ukraine, especially in context of Ottawa's presidency in G7

President may sign law on health reform in last week of 2017 – PM Groysman

Ukraine to be on agenda of all G7 talks in 2018 - Groysman

Yezhov not cleared for secret information, was under SBU surveillance – Groysman

Groysman's interpreter collected information on instructions of Russian intelligence

Issue of Ukrzaliznytsia smooth work in top priority

Restoration of villages suffered from explosions at ammunition depots in Kalynivka finished

LATEST

Biometric control system starts trial run at 2 checkpoints on Ukrainian-Russian border

Some Kyiv-held captives refusing to return to Donbas come to separation line to verify their decision

Anti-Corruption organizations, public activists urge Poroshenko to scrap Anti-Corruption Court bill

Space industry of Ukraine within participation in intl cooperation provides five launches of carrier rockets in 2017

Ukraine loses 191 people in Donbas in 2017, another 174 injured - Defense Ministry

Ukrainians freed from occupied Donbas expected to arrive in Kyiv at about 21.00 on Wed

All 74 freed Ukrainian hostages already in government-controlled area

Witness Mamchur says Yanukovych's letter to Putin led to annexation of Crimea

Buses with 58 freed hostages moving from Horlivka to Mayorsk – Tsegolko

Hostage exchange process over, 74 Ukrainians freed

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА