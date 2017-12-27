We'll do our best to provide necessary assistance to families of Ukrainians released from captivity – Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has called the "good news" the completion of the process of releasing the Ukrainians held in the ORLDO and assured that the authorities would do everything necessary to provide the necessary assistance to the families of the liberated people.

"Good news! The process of releasing the prisoners has just ended. And our guys are already on their way home. We will do our best to provide the necessary assistance to the families of Ukrainians released from captivity," Groysman wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday night.