Facts

18:26 27.12.2017

Some Kyiv-held captives refusing to return to Donbas come to separation line to verify their decision

Some Kyiv-held captives refusing to return to Donbas come to separation line to verify their decision

Some of the people who were previously listed as Kyiv-held captives to be exchanged for captives held by the self-proclaimed Donbas republics and who refused to travel to Donbas territories not controlled by Kyiv came to the exchange point on Wednesday to confirm their decision in person, Mykhailo Chaplyha, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada human rights commissioner, said on Wednesday.

"About 5% of the people on the list said as early as in September that they refused to travel, and this was documented by representatives of the so-called DPR and LPR [self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics]. These people were removed from the list at the negotiations in Minsk. However, to confirm veracity of their decision, these people came to the separation line and reaffirmed their unwillingness to be transferred in the presence of international monitors," Chaplyha said on the 112.Ukraine television channel.

He declined to say exactly how many people did so.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainians freed from occupied Donbas expected to arrive in Kyiv at about 21.00 on Wed

Prisoners exchange starts in Donbas

Gerashchenko confirms exchange of hostages in Donbas will take place on Dec 27

Rights advocates record 37 war crimes against civilians in Donbas in 2017

If only option for peacekeepers in Donbas is Russia's participation, better these peacekeepers than no peacekeepers – MP Taruta

Merkel, Macron call for Russia to return offices to JCCC in Donbas, exchange prisoners

Poland's Foreign Ministry urges representatives of Russia to return to JCCC in Donbas

Ukrainian Armed Forces ready to observe truce in Donbas

Ukrainian, German foreign ministers to visit Donbas in 2018

Eighty-five people killed, 384 injured in Donbas conflict in 2017

LATEST

Biometric control system starts trial run at 2 checkpoints on Ukrainian-Russian border

We'll do our best to provide necessary assistance to families of Ukrainians released from captivity – Groysman

Anti-Corruption organizations, public activists urge Poroshenko to scrap Anti-Corruption Court bill

Space industry of Ukraine within participation in intl cooperation provides five launches of carrier rockets in 2017

Ukraine loses 191 people in Donbas in 2017, another 174 injured - Defense Ministry

All 74 freed Ukrainian hostages already in government-controlled area

Witness Mamchur says Yanukovych's letter to Putin led to annexation of Crimea

Buses with 58 freed hostages moving from Horlivka to Mayorsk – Tsegolko

Hostage exchange process over, 74 Ukrainians freed

Ukrainian govt approves number of normative legal acts necessary to launch medical reform

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА