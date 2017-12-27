All 74 freed Ukrainian hostages already in government-controlled area

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that all 74 Ukrainian hostages released from the captivity of militants as part of the exchange are already in the Ukrainian government controlled area.

"All 74 Ukrainian hostages are already at home, in the territory controlled by our army," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Presidential press secretary Svyatoslav Tsegolko, in turn, reported on Facebook that Poroshenko had held a phone conversation with liberated Donetsk airport defender Oleksandr Morozov.

"A few kilometers before the contact line, the president spoke on the phone with freed 'cyborg' Oleksandr Morozov," he wrote.