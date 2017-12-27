Facts

16:39 27.12.2017

Sixty-eight Ukrainians already freed in Donbas

Sixty-eight Ukrainian hostages have already been released as of 16.10 on Wednesday as part of the prisoner swap between Ukraine and the "LPR/DPR," Ukrainian presidential adviser Yuriy Biriukov has said.

"We're already here. We're waiting. Sixty-eight people were released as of 16.10. We're waiting. We're nervous," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The president's press secretary, Svyatoslav Tsegolko, in turn, said that the head of state had already arrived in Donbas for a meeting with the Ukrainians released from captivity of militants.

"Petro Poroshenko is already in Donbas, where he meets our guys from captivity," Tsegolko wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

