Facts

16:26 27.12.2017

Government approves bill on concession

Government approves bill on concession

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on December 27 supported a new draft law on concession, which provides for the previously unused mechanism for transformation of leasing into concession.

The document was presented by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv and his deputy Mykhailo Tytarchuk.

The document, as mentioned earlier, also allows tenants to initiate public-private partnership in the form of concession.

The conditions for applying such a mechanism are as follows: the compliance of tenants with the requirements of the law for concessionaires, the term of a concession contract should not exceed the term of a lease contract, lessees must fulfill obligations under the contract, the lease agreement should include obligations to improve the leased property. The signing and implementation of the concession agreement should not lead to a reduction in the concessionaire's investments in comparison with the lease agreement.

According to the draft law, the term of concession is determined taking into account the terms of operation of the concession object and the terms of its depreciation, the terms necessary for the concessionaire to recover his investments and obtain the established level of profit, the term necessary to achieve the goals and objectives of concession. The concession term can be from three to 50 years.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Cabinet approves draft visa-free travel agreement with Antigua and Barbuda

Cabinet approves plan for implementing secondary education reform until 2029

Ukraine's consul general in Istanbul Bodnar appointed deputy foreign minister

Govt toughens control over fuel flow

Govt creates council for strategic development headed by PM

Cabinet sets up new Governmental Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration

Cabinet approves provision on European Integration Office

Govt approves documents for raising EUR 50 mln from Hungary for border infrastructure

Groysman offers signing agreement on interaction between coalition and Cabinet

Ukrainian government accepts resignation of First Deputy Infrastructure Minister Shulmeister

LATEST

Buses with 58 freed hostages moving from Horlivka to Mayorsk – Tsegolko

Hostage exchange process over, 74 Ukrainians freed

Ukrainian govt approves number of normative legal acts necessary to launch medical reform

Sixty-eight Ukrainians already freed in Donbas

Events in Ukraine developing in wrong direction – survey

Groysman invites Polish PM to visit Ukraine

Government sacks Deputy Infrastructure Minister Kaznacheyeva

Government dismisses Deputy Interior Minister Deyeva

President greets first Ukrainians freed from captivity

Kyiv, self-proclaimed Donbas republics may hand over more than 100 people to each other in second stage of exchange

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА