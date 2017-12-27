Events in Ukraine developing in wrong direction – survey

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians believe that the events in Ukraine are developing in the wrong direction, according to a poll conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Razumkov Center's sociological service.

According to the results of the survey, 74% of respondents hold this opinion, while 14% think that events are developing in the right direction, with 12% being undecided.

Among those who believe that Ukraine is moving in the wrong direction, the confirmation of their confidence is, in particular, the ongoing war in eastern Ukraine (74%), the rise in prices and no wage growth (50%), and a high level of corruption (47%). Some 31% do not have confidence in their own future, 25% believe that utility tariffs have increased excessively, 22% complain that the country is ruled by oligarchs, and the same percentage of people think that reforms are practically not conducted.

For those who believe that Ukraine is moving in the right direction, the main arguments are Ukraine's aspiration for European integration and the granting of the visa-free regime with the EU (76%), the necessary reforms in the country (47%), the strengthening of the Ukrainian army (34%), decentralization processes giving more rights to local communities (33%), retirees receiving pension supplements (29%), increased social activity of the population, and the spread of volunteerism (25%).

For most people, the signal that the country is moving in the right direction would be, first of all, the end of hostilities, the restoration of peace in Donbas (75%), the growth of the Ukrainian economy (50%), and an increase in the standard of living of the population (42%).

The nationwide survey was conducted from December 15 to December 19, 2017 in all regions of Ukraine, except for Crimea and occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. A total of 2,004 respondents aged over 18 were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.3%.