Groysman invites Polish PM to visit Ukraine

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has invited the new Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Moravetsky to visit Ukraine.

On Wednesday he held a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart, during which the parties confirmed the mutual mood for dialogue and strategic partnership, Groysman said on Facebook.

According to the Ukrainian prime minister, such a partnership raises a range of issues from the economy and the energy future to the formation of the agenda for Poland's work as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the next two years.

"I invited my colleague to visit Kyiv at a convenient time," the Ukrainian prime minister wrote.