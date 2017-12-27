Facts

15:23 27.12.2017

Government sacks Deputy Infrastructure Minister Kaznacheyeva

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Nadia Kaznacheyeva as deputy infrastructure minister.

"Kaznacheyeva has been dismissed," Deputy Minister for Economic Development and Trade and Ukraine's Trade Representative Natalia Mykolska said after a government meeting on Wednesday.

Kaznacheyeva has held the post since May 2016. Prior to her appointment as deputy infrastructure minister, she worked for ten years as deputy director, co-director and director of the Altius Investment Company. Before that, she served as an analyst at Alfa-Bank and Castle Finance.

As reported, on November 10, Kaznacheyeva decided to leave this post.

