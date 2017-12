The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Anastasia Deyeva as deputy interior minister for European integration.

"Deyeva has been dismissed. There is a statement of resignation," Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rosenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov noted that Deyeva had completed her cadence in this post and thanked her for her service.

Deyeva, 25, has held the post since October 2016.