14:57 27.12.2017

Kyiv, self-proclaimed Donbas republics may hand over more than 100 people to each other in second stage of exchange

The conflict parties in Donbas could again conduct a large-scale prisoner exchange, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the movement Ukrainian Choice - People's Right, said on NTV television.

"Some people, presently this is 74 people held by the Ukrainian side and 29 located on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk, who have been determined and are wanted by Ukraine, will be taken to the second stage," Medvedchuk said on Wednesday.

The second stage will follow the exchange using the "306 for 74" scheduled for Wednesday.

"The procedure [the first stage of the exchange] will take several hours, from two to four. Because there are very many people, more than 300 people. Their personal data need to be determined, documents need to be verified," Medvedchuk said.

