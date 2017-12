Sixteen Ukrainians held in the so-called 'Luhansk People's Republic' have returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine, the Hromadske TV channel reported.

"Three buses with 16 Ukrainians, who were in captivity of the self-proclaimed 'LPR', returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine," their website said.

In turn, Ukraine is handing over 99 people to the occupied Luhansk.