Facts

14:48 27.12.2017

Onyschenko's defense team files appeal against ruling to start inquiry into his case in absentia

Onyschenko's defense team files appeal against ruling to start inquiry into his case in absentia

Lawyers of the wanted Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Onyschenko have appealed against the decision of Solomiansky District Court of Kyiv, which gave permission to investigate his case in absentia.

Onyschenko reported this on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He claims that a trial in absentia in his respect is inadmissible. "I have the status of a political refugee," the MP explained.

"Now let's look at the objectivity of the Court of Appeal," Onyschenko added.

Onyschenko is suspected of organizing a scheme to steal funds from the extraction and sale of natural gas under agreements with the public joint-stock company Ukrgazvydobuvannia. The scheme resulted in losses to the government of about UAH 3 billion.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on July 2016 voted to strip Onyschenko of immunity of prosecution, but he fled Ukraine before he could be arrested.

However, on the eve of voting, taking advantage of his status of a people's deputy, Onyschenko left the territory of Ukraine. He was put on the national wanted list on August 8, 2016.

