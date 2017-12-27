Groysman seeks dismissal of Ukroboronprom head for wage debts at Mykolaiv shipyard

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman will ask President Petro Poroshenko to dismiss head of the state-owned Ukroboronprom Concern Roman Romanov for the failure to complete the government's task to repay wage debts at the concern's state-run Mykolaiv shipyard.

Groysman announced this at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and recalled he had tasked Romanov to repay delayed wages at the shipyard before December 25, which has not been done as of today.

"I've heard the feedback that they cannot do this. I cannot understand this. Therefore today I'm going to sign a motion asking the president [to dismiss Romanov]," Groysman said.

The prime minister said he hoped that "the president will quickly decide on the dismissal of the people who cannot cope with the prime minister's tasks."

"A new head will come and find a solution to the repayment of the debts owed to people," he said.

As reported, in late October, Ukroboronprom informed about the shutdown of the Mykolaiv shipyard (formerly State Enterprise "Shipbuilding Plant named after 61 Communards") due to the lack of a government decision to resume the shipyard's compensation to maintain the unfinished Ukrayina cruiser. The compensation was suspended in February 2015. Ukroboronprom called on the government, in particular Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov, to assist in resolving the situation involving the debts.

In November, Groysman said that it was Ukroboronprom that should address the issue as it manages the shipyard.