Facts

13:20 27.12.2017

Groysman seeks dismissal of Ukroboronprom head for wage debts at Mykolaiv shipyard

Groysman seeks dismissal of Ukroboronprom head for wage debts at Mykolaiv shipyard

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman will ask President Petro Poroshenko to dismiss head of the state-owned Ukroboronprom Concern Roman Romanov for the failure to complete the government's task to repay wage debts at the concern's state-run Mykolaiv shipyard.

Groysman announced this at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and recalled he had tasked Romanov to repay delayed wages at the shipyard before December 25, which has not been done as of today.

"I've heard the feedback that they cannot do this. I cannot understand this. Therefore today I'm going to sign a motion asking the president [to dismiss Romanov]," Groysman said.

The prime minister said he hoped that "the president will quickly decide on the dismissal of the people who cannot cope with the prime minister's tasks."

"A new head will come and find a solution to the repayment of the debts owed to people," he said.

As reported, in late October, Ukroboronprom informed about the shutdown of the Mykolaiv shipyard (formerly State Enterprise "Shipbuilding Plant named after 61 Communards") due to the lack of a government decision to resume the shipyard's compensation to maintain the unfinished Ukrayina cruiser. The compensation was suspended in February 2015. Ukroboronprom called on the government, in particular Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov, to assist in resolving the situation involving the debts.

In November, Groysman said that it was Ukroboronprom that should address the issue as it manages the shipyard.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Groysman invites Polish PM to visit Ukraine

Ukroboronprom's supervisory board could include western reps, intl anti-corruption officials

Relations with Canada very important for Ukraine, especially in context of Ottawa's presidency in G7 - Groysman

Relations with Canada very important for Ukraine, especially in context of Ottawa's presidency in G7

President may sign law on health reform in last week of 2017 – PM Groysman

Ukraine to be on agenda of all G7 talks in 2018 - Groysman

Yezhov not cleared for secret information, was under SBU surveillance – Groysman

Groysman's interpreter collected information on instructions of Russian intelligence

Issue of Ukrzaliznytsia smooth work in top priority

Restoration of villages suffered from explosions at ammunition depots in Kalynivka finished

LATEST

Buses with 58 freed hostages moving from Horlivka to Mayorsk – Tsegolko

Hostage exchange process over, 74 Ukrainians freed

Ukrainian govt approves number of normative legal acts necessary to launch medical reform

Sixty-eight Ukrainians already freed in Donbas

Government approves bill on concession

Events in Ukraine developing in wrong direction – survey

Government sacks Deputy Infrastructure Minister Kaznacheyeva

Government dismisses Deputy Interior Minister Deyeva

President greets first Ukrainians freed from captivity

Kyiv, self-proclaimed Donbas republics may hand over more than 100 people to each other in second stage of exchange

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА