Austrian Supreme Court orders stay of Firtash's extradition to United States pending review

The Austrian Supreme Court has decided that Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash's appeal, asking for a retrial and arguing that the Austrian Court of Appeals erred when it allowed extradition to the United States (thereby overturning the Austrian trial court's decision denying extradition), was not without merit, Firtash's defense has said.

"The Supreme Court thus ordered a stay of Mr. Firtash's extradition pending its review," lawyer Lanny J. Davis from Davis Goldberg Galper PLLC (Washington, D.C.) said in a statement.