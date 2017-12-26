Facts

12:36 26.12.2017

Border guards seize over 870 weapons, nearly 18,000 munitions, 14 kg of explosives in 11 months

Ukrainian State Border Service officers found and seized more than 870 weapons, including 43% of cold weapons and almost 13% of firearms, on the state border of Ukraine, on the contact line in Donbas and on the administrative border with the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in the first 11 months of 2017.

"In addition, 17,900 munitions and 14 kilograms of explosives were found," the press office of the State Border Service of Ukraine reported early on Tuesday.

The border service added that weapons detection figures in the first 11 months of this year had remained at last year's level.

