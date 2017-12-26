Facts

10:25 26.12.2017

Militants violate ceasefire twice over past day

 Illegal armed groups have shelled the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas twice over the past 24 hours, despite the declared ceasefire, the press center of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) headquarters has reported.

"In general, Russian-terrorist forces have violated the ceasefire regime twice over the past day. In both cases, the Ukrainian military did not return fire. The units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ensure the implementation of all measures to maintain the ceasefire along the entire contact line and strictly adhere to the Minsk agreements. None of our defenders were injured as a result of enemy shelling," the press center said in a report on Facebook early on Tuesday.

In the Donetsk sector, at around 19.00, illegal armed groups started firing on fortified positions of the ATO forces near the village of Pavlopil. Five 120mm mines were launched toward the Ukrainian positions from the temporarily occupied settlement of Sosnivske.

In the Luhansk sector, militants used small arms near Stanytsia Luhanska.

In addition, an enemy UAV banned by the Minsk agreements was recorded near the village of Novhorodske.

