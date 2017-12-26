Facts

09:39 26.12.2017

Militants violate ceasefire by shelling Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil

 Illegal armed groups opened fire on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Pavlopil on December 25, thus having violated the agreements of the Trilateral Contact Group to cease fire during the New Year and Christmas holidays, the press center of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) headquarters has reported.

"Today, at around 19.00, militants grossly violated the Minsk agreements by launching 120mm mortars at the fortified positions of the ATO forces in the Pavlopil area. Five mines were launched at Ukrainian positions from the temporarily occupied settlement of Sosnivske," the press center reported on Monday, December 25.

According to the report, such actions by mercenary fighters suggest that they are interested in escalating the conflict and are not ready to observe the ceasefire.

