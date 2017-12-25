Merkel welcomes Poroshenko's actions to create Anti-Corruption Court in Ukraine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has positively assessed the steps of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to create an independent Anti-Corruption Court in the country.

"The chancellor welcomed the timely legislative steps announced by President Poroshenko to set up an independent Anti-Corruption Court in Ukraine," reads a statement on the website of the German government, posted after a telephone conversation of Merkel and Poroshenko.

Earlier the presidential press service reported a number of experts presented a draft law on the Anti-Corruption Court to Poroshenko. The document takes into account the recommendations of OSCE experts and the conclusions of the Venice Commission.

The bill on the Higher Anti-Corruption Court was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on December 22 and determined by the president as urgent. The text of the document is not yet available on the website of the parliament.