Facts

16:13 23.12.2017

Defense Ministry's hospital in Kyiv receives new anaesthetic equipment from Japanese Embassy

The Japanese Embassy in Ukraine has handed over anaesthetic equipment with compressors and patient monitors for $41,000 to the main military clinical hospital of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine in Kyiv.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that the ceremony took place on December 21 in Kyiv in the presence of Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak and Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Shigeki Sumi.

The similar equipment will be transferred to military hospitals in Odesa, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia and Lviv.

Thanks to the over anaesthetic equipment the hospital would be able to increase the number of surgeries for civilians and military servicemen by around 20%.

Since the beginning of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the Japanese government through the Embassy in Kyiv and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) hase allocated $611,500 to assist Ukraine. In the framework of this assistance, the State Emergencies Ministry of Ukraine purchased equipment for mine clearance: four operational and pyrotechnic vehicles and four ground penetrating radar detectors, which should improve the possibility of four pyrotechnic divisions in the zone of humanitarian clearance in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

