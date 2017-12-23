Poroshenko submits bill on anti-corruption court to Rada

A bill on the higher anti-corruption court submitted by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to a posting on the website of the parliament, the bill was registered on December 22 and determined by the president as urgent.

Earlier the press service of the president reported that a number of experts presented to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Friday a bill on the anti-corruption court, which takes into account the recommendations of OSCE experts and the conclusions of the Venice Commission.

The press service said that the founder of the Innovation and Development Foundation, Giorgi Vashadze, Scientist and OSCE expert Anatoliy Zayets, Judge of the Higher Specialized Court of Ukraine Valentyn Serdiuk and Deputy Head of the Presidential Adminsitration Oleksiy Filatov took part in the meeting.