Facts

15:41 23.12.2017

No frozen personal bank accounts or other assets in Switzerland in name of Viktor Yanukovych

No frozen personal bank accounts or other assets in Switzerland in name of Viktor Yanukovych

The Swiss Federal Council's decision of December 20, 2017 to extend for one year its "freeze on the assets" of President Yanukovych and his "entourage," and the media release published on this occasion referring to the “freezes on … Ukrainian assets (CHF 70 million)," does not assert that President Yanukovych had or has any assets in Switzerland, Joseph Hage Aaronson LLP (JHA LLP) has reported.

"On the contrary, the Swiss Federal Council’s similar decision and announcement made last year, on December 9, 2016, was later clarified by a letter dated March 1, 2017 from the Swiss authorities confirming that: there are no bank accounts or other assets in Switzerland held in the name of President Yanukovych that they have frozen (as President Yanukovych himself has always contended); and the asset freezes imposed by Switzerland concern other persons (i.e. not President Yanukovych) listed in the Appendix to the Ordinance on the Freezing of Assets in Connection with Ukraine," JHA LLP said in a press release published on Friday.

The lawyers draw attention again to their earlier press release dated March 3, 2017 dealing with the 2016 Decision and announcement.

"Nothing has changed. The Swiss federal Council still do not clearly state who the "CHF 70 million" referred to in their announcements belongs to, but, that said, the Swiss Federal Council have officially acknowledged that it does not belong to President Yanukovych," the company said.

Indeed, the Swiss Federal Council, in its 20 December 2017 announcement, observes that is has not yet even been determined "whether or not the origins of the frozen assets are illicit."

The Swiss Federal Council on December 20, 2017 resolved to extend by a year a freeze on the assets of former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych and several individuals closely associated with them.

One year earlier, on December 9, 2016, the Federal Council extended the freeze on Ukrainian assets in the amount of CHF 70 million for a year and the decision would have expired in February 2018.

Joseph Hage Aaronson LLP is a law firm based in London representing Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr Yanukovych.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Switzerland extends Yanukovych assets freeze for 1 year

MP Lutsenko hopes to get Yanukovych funds in 2018 for programs to protect women from violence

Court to continue hearing of Yanukovych treason case on Dec 20

Lutsenko hopes for special confiscation of at least UAH 5 bln from Yanukovych's entourage next year

Court rejects request by Yanukovych's defense team to recuse panel of judges

Parliament could not contact Yanukovych in Feb 2014, his life was not in danger at that time - Yatsenyuk

Avakov claims Yanukovych ordered forceful "breakup of Maidan" in winter of 2013-2014

Kyiv's Obolonsky District Court to continue hearing Yanukovych treason case on Dec 13

Yanukovych approves return of Serdiuk as defense lawyer in state treason case

Yanukovych involved in Russia's annexation of Crimea – Yatsenyuk

LATEST

Rights advocates record 37 war crimes against civilians in Donbas in 2017

Defense Ministry's hospital in Kyiv receives new anaesthetic equipment from Japanese Embassy

Poroshenko submits bill on anti-corruption court to Rada

If only option for peacekeepers in Donbas is Russia's participation, better these peacekeepers than no peacekeepers – MP Taruta

Merkel, Macron call for Russia to return offices to JCCC in Donbas, exchange prisoners

Poland's Foreign Ministry urges representatives of Russia to return to JCCC in Donbas

Sites for Donbas talks should be transferred from Minsk to Vienna – MP Taruta

OSCE SMM to Ukraine Chief Monitor welcomes recommitment to ceasefire, urges sides to honour it

Poroshenko, Merkel believe Ukrainian hostages must be liberated by year-end

Trump expected to announce approval of plan to sell anti-tank missiles to Ukraine

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА