If only option for peacekeepers in Donbas is Russia's participation, better these peacekeepers than no peacekeepers – MP Taruta

Independent MP Serhiy Taruta has said that if the only option for deploying a peacekeeping mission in Donbas is the participation of representatives of Russia, it is better than there will be these peacekeepers that no peacekeepers at all.

"I would like that we do not have them there. However, if the issue is posed point-blank what is better: not to have them at all or to have Russia [participating], I vote that Russia is present, but anyway there should be the peacekeeping mission," he said at the Ukrainian Congress of Leaders of Non-Governmental Organizations "Donbas: Road Map 2018. Joint Vector" in Kyiv on Saturday.

Taruta said that it is better if there were no Russians in the peacekeeping mission.