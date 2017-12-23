Poland's Foreign Ministry urges representatives of Russia to return to JCCC in Donbas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland has expressed its concern about the tightening of the security situation in Donbas and urged Russia to return its officers to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC), the ministry said in a Saturday posting on its website.

"We express our hope that the Russian side will decide to return to the JCCC immediately," the ministry said.

According to the report, the ministry noted with concern the escalation of the armed conflict in Ukraine, confirmed by the evaluation of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM).