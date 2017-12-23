Facts

13:10 23.12.2017

Sites for Donbas talks should be transferred from Minsk to Vienna – MP Taruta

Sites for Donbas talks should be transferred from Minsk to Vienna – MP Taruta

Independent MP Serhiy Taruta has said that the site for talks on peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas should be transferred from Minsk (Belarus) to Vienna (Austria).

"I propose to move the site from Minsk to Vienna, because everyone is tired of Minsk. No one has any hope that the issue will be resolved there," he said at the Ukrainian Congress of Leaders of Non-Governmental Organizations "Donbas: Road Map 2018. Joint Vector" in Kyiv on Saturday.

The lawmaker said that Austria, unlike Belarus, is a neutral country, where the OSCE headquarters is located.

"I propose to negotiate with Germany and France that special representatives should also be appointed, as it is in America. There should be special representatives from Germany, France and then from Ukraine, who would conduct negotiations on a constant basis," Taruta said.

He said that diplomatic negotiations on the conflict in the Donbas are held too rarely.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

If only option for peacekeepers in Donbas is Russia's participation, better these peacekeepers than no peacekeepers – MP Taruta

We establish new political party – Taruta

Ukraine should actively work to resolve Donbas conflict before Putin leave office – Taruta

Taruta contests NBU head Gontareva's appointment in court

Taruta presents 'Three Principles" plan to end Russian occupation at MSC

Taruta urges to bring UN peacekeeping forces in Avdiyivka

World watched Ukraine with hope, but authorities disappointed – MP Taruta

MP Taruta ready to file lawsuit against president if he refuses to dismiss NBU head Gontareva

Taruta reports on NBU governor Gontareva to NABU; her e-declaration to be examined

Taruta declares $5.5 mln in cash, over 300 antique items, paintings

LATEST

Rights advocates record 37 war crimes against civilians in Donbas in 2017

Defense Ministry's hospital in Kyiv receives new anaesthetic equipment from Japanese Embassy

Poroshenko submits bill on anti-corruption court to Rada

No frozen personal bank accounts or other assets in Switzerland in name of Viktor Yanukovych

Merkel, Macron call for Russia to return offices to JCCC in Donbas, exchange prisoners

Poland's Foreign Ministry urges representatives of Russia to return to JCCC in Donbas

OSCE SMM to Ukraine Chief Monitor welcomes recommitment to ceasefire, urges sides to honour it

Poroshenko, Merkel believe Ukrainian hostages must be liberated by year-end

Trump expected to announce approval of plan to sell anti-tank missiles to Ukraine

Merkel, Poroshenko back involvement of Germany, France in process of returning Russian officers to JCCC

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА