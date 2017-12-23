Facts

12:24 23.12.2017

Poroshenko, Merkel believe Ukrainian hostages must be liberated by year-end

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a phone talk that it is important to implement decisions that will lead to the liberation of Ukrainian hostages by the end of the year.

"Poroshenko and Merkel emphasized the importance of the implementation of decisions that will lead to the liberation of Ukrainian hostages by the end of the year," the press service of the Presidential Administration reported.

Poroshenko thanked Merkel for the decision to prolong the EU sanctions against Russia for the next six months and informed that the creation of the Anticorruption Court had been unblocked.

The parties expressed concern over the escalation of the situation in the Donbas by Russia and Russia-backed militants, particularly the intensified shelling of the military positions and civilian inhabited localities.

Poroshenko and Merkel supported the agreement reached within the recent session of the Trilateral Contact Group on December 20 regarding the comprehensive, sustainable and perpetual ceasefire regime starting from midnight of December 23 due to Christmas and New Year holidays.

The state leaders expressed regret over Russia's decision to unilaterally withdraw its representatives from the Joint Control and Coordination Center for the Ceasefire (JCCC) in Donbas. They also discussed steps aimed at restoring the full-fledged work of the JCCC.

