Facts

13:00 26.12.2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Results of Work, New Opportunities and Prospects for FGK Financial Group in 2018'

On Tuesday, December 26, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Results of Work, New Opportunities and Prospects for FGK Financial Group in 2018." Participants include owner of FGK Financial Group Serhiy Pozniak, CEO of Fin Stream Serhiy Sapatov, co-investor of the Business magazine Oleksiy Chuyev, and editor-in-chief of the Ukrainian People magazine Tetiana Petrakova (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists is required by phone: (066) 078 7930, or e-mail: Elenasatdarova@ukr.net.

