Court arrests Medvedchuk's associate Lesyk suspected of separatism

Kyivsky District Court of Kharkiv has granted the request for the arrest of the head of the Kharkiv territorial council of the Ukrainian Choice - the Right of the People movement, Andriy Lesyk, who is suspected of separatism.

"The court ruled to choose the measure of restraint in the form of custody without a bail option until February 6," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

As reported, Lesyk was detained in Luhansk region and brought before the Kharkiv's Kyiv District Court on December 15 to determine conditions of his pretrial confinement.

Lesyk is suspected of violating part 2 of Article 110 (encroaching on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

On November 27, 2017 Lesyk said he had been given notice demanding that he appear at the regional PGO office to receive a notice of suspicion. He then told Interfax-Ukraine that he would not comply because the request was made with violations. According to Lesyk, the reason for the summons was a post he made on his social media page.

Lesyk was elected member of Kharkiv City Council of the 6th convocation from the Labor Ukraine party and of the 7th convocations from the Vidrodzhennia party. He is a member of the Ukrainian Choice organization led by Viktor Medvedchuk. He repeatedly made pro-Russian statements at sessions of the city council, in particular, offered to restore economic ties with Russia and opposed the opening of a memorial in Kharkiv to the soldiers who died in ATO zone.

Ob May 9, 2016 during an official flower-laying ceremony at the Memorial of Glory in Kharkiv, a series of skirmishes occurred because of St. George's ribbons including on Lesyk's clothes.