17:53 15.12.2017

Rozenblat asks court to recognize as illegal actions taken by NABU director due to FBI participation in case

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine deputy (unaligned) Boryslav Rozenblat has appealed to Kyiv's Regional Administrative Court to with a suit against National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine Director Artem Sytnyk and Ukraine's SBU Security Service.

The court's press service said on Friday that Rozenblat is asking the court to recognize as illegal the actions of Sytnyk because he involved U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents in the case without preliminarily concluding an international agreement in compliance with the law of Ukraine "On international agreements."

Rozenblat also is asking the court to recognize as illegal activities of the SBU for failing to ensure state secrets available to NABU as proscribed by law, namely divulging information classified as "state secret" to FBI agents without beforehand concluding a relevant international agreement.

The court is currently deliberating whether to open a case based on the complaint.

As earlier reported, on December 3, 2017 PGO Сhief Yuriy Lutsenko said if NABU's investigation of Ukraine's State Migration Service was conducted with the involvement of FBI agents it would constitute a violation of law.

Head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Nazar Kholodytsky, in turn, said FBI agents rotate in and out of Ukraine and work at NABU pursuant to a memorandum of understanding. He added that the FBI agents do not participate in investigative work.

