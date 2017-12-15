Facts

17:00 15.12.2017

Ukraine to open checkpoints on border with Crimea similar to those operating in Donbas - Abroskin

The police of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, whose activities will be organized on the basis of the experience of the police of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, will operate on the administrative border of Kherson region and the temporarily occupied Crimea, and it is also planned to open checkpoints, First Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine and Head of Criminal Police Viacheslav Abroskin has said.

According to Donetsk regional police's media liaisons office, these issues were discussed at a meeting in Mariupol, which, apart from Abroskin, was attended by the chiefs of the main departments of the National Police in Donetsk region and Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as leading IT specialists from the local police.

The heads of the main police departments exchanged experience in organizing the work of the police units located on the border with the occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, Donetsk regional police presented the work of a system of checkpoints based on intelligent technologies, which helps examine a large number of citizens and vehicles in a short time, and the check time is minimized to a few seconds.

Abroskin noted that a similar complex of preventive actions was to be introduced on the border with the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"We must work to identify terrorists and other persons entering the territory of Ukraine to commit crimes," he said.

A working group was created to develop and introduce the security system on the demarcation line with the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

