Kharkiv acquaintance of Medvedchuk arrested in Luhansk region

Head of the Kharkiv territorial council of the Ukrainian Choice – Right of the People movement Andriy Lesyk has been detained in Luhansk region and brought before the Kharkiv's Kyiv District Court to determine conditions of his pretrial confinement, Lesyk's assistant Hennadiy Sokolov has said.

"He was undergoing medical treatment in Luhansk region, asked to be discharged in order to congratulate his civil partner on her birthday and was arrested when he arrived at her residence. Agents from Ukraine's SBU Security Services arrested him for unknown reasons, showing him a note from an investigation judge Nataliya Yefymenko, and that was that," Sokolov told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday.

A law-enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine that Lesyk is suspected of violating part 2 of Article 110 (encroaching on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office promised to comment on the situation later.

As earlier reported, on November 27, 2017 Lesyk said he had been given notice demanding that he appear at the regional PGO office to receive a notice of suspicion. He then told Interfax-Ukraine that he would not comply because the request was made with violations. According to Lesyk, the reason for the summons was a post he made on his social media page.