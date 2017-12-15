Facts

16:39 15.12.2017

Poroshenko expected to attend traditional 'Ukrainian Breakfast' in Davos – Pinchuk Foundation

The Victor Pinchuk Foundation and the EastOne international investment and consulting group will host the so-called "Ukrainian Breakfast" in Davos, Switzerland, on January 25, 2018 on the occasion of an annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, the foundation's press service has reported.

It is expected that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, as well as other participants in the panel discussion, will be honorary guests at the breakfast in Davos.

Fareed Zakaria, host of Zakaria GPS on CNN, will moderate the discussion

The report says that around 300 leaders from business, politics, the third sector and journalists will attend the event.

The Ukrainian Breakfast is a traditional private event organized on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, which the Victor Pinchuk Foundation has held in Davos since 2005.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

LATEST

Kyiv protests against prolongation of illegal arrest of Ukraine's Hryb in Russia

Russia trying to wiggle out of all formats of talks, keep its grip over Donbas – Klimkin

Russia's occupation of Crimea, aggression in Donbas leads to actual expansion of geography of nuclear weapons proliferation – Klimkin

Court arrests Medvedchuk's associate Lesyk suspected of separatism

U.S. sanctions against Putin's entourage to drive Russia out of Donbas

Rozenblat asks court to recognize as illegal actions taken by NABU director due to FBI participation in case

Venice Commission chairman calls for Anti-Corruption Court integration into Ukraine's judicial system

Ukraine to open checkpoints on border with Crimea similar to those operating in Donbas - Abroskin

Kharkiv acquaintance of Medvedchuk arrested in Luhansk region

Ukraine hands over to Kazakhstan remains of warrior who was deemed missing during WWII

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА