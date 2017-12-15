Poroshenko expected to attend traditional 'Ukrainian Breakfast' in Davos – Pinchuk Foundation

The Victor Pinchuk Foundation and the EastOne international investment and consulting group will host the so-called "Ukrainian Breakfast" in Davos, Switzerland, on January 25, 2018 on the occasion of an annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, the foundation's press service has reported.

It is expected that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, as well as other participants in the panel discussion, will be honorary guests at the breakfast in Davos.

Fareed Zakaria, host of Zakaria GPS on CNN, will moderate the discussion

The report says that around 300 leaders from business, politics, the third sector and journalists will attend the event.

The Ukrainian Breakfast is a traditional private event organized on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, which the Victor Pinchuk Foundation has held in Davos since 2005.